Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Paychex by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $100.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.41. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,365 shares of company stock valued at $19,541,258. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.