Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells $11,251,344.22 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $100.38 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Paychex by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.