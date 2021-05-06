Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Issues Earnings Results

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Paycom Software updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Paycom Software stock traded down $13.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $327.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $233.27 and a 1-year high of $471.08.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.78.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

