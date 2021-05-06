Paytomat Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, Paytomat has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a total market cap of $189,504.87 and $6,708.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00272392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.66 or 0.01167230 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00030824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.79 or 0.00766902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,178.74 or 1.00011582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

