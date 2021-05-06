PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBFX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.79. PBF Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 60.30%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 41,185 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 126,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 64,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

