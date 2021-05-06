PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PDFS. Craig Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CJS Securities lowered PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $18.50 on Thursday. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $683.21 million, a PE ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,411,000 after purchasing an additional 175,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,300,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,697,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after buying an additional 153,802 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,032,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 974,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

