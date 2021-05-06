Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $169.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.29.

PEGA stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.26 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,696 over the last three months. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,113,000. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

