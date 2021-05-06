Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $1.02. Penn Virginia posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the third quarter worth about $108,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

PVAC opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $230.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.64.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

