Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 487 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after buying an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $837.10. 11,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $785.53 and a 200 day moving average of $764.60. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $501.13 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $512,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock worth $36,032,921 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

