Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $192.79.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.81.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.