Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.06. 29,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,948. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $62.22 and a 12-month high of $112.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $97.57.

