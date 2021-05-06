Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 112,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in AT&T by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 1,181,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in AT&T by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.29. 617,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,876,152. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.