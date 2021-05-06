Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. Perion Network updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

PERI stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.06. 44,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $543.66 million, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

