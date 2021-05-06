PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Trading 6% Higher

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF)’s share price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 72,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 64,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PetroTal in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

