Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a market cap of $212.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

