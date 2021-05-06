PFSweb (PFSW) to Release Earnings on Friday

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect PFSweb to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts expect PFSweb to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PFSweb alerts:

Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.06 million, a P/E ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 1.77. PFSweb has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

PFSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of PFSweb from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PFSweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.