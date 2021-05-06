PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Shares Sold by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Lillard purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,361.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ISD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.11. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,660. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.