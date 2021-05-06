PGT Innovations (PGTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. PGT Innovations has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, analysts expect PGT Innovations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90.

In other news, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.