Phala Network (PHA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.07 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. Phala Network has a market cap of $144.19 million and $24.07 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00083116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.56 or 0.00804515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00102652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,038.97 or 0.09017617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

