Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $24.52, but opened at $25.86. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $25.84, with a volume of 211 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1,639.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 171,251 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 312,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

