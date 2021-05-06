Phore Trading 8.9% Higher This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. Phore has a total market cap of $9.46 million and $19,465.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00028699 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $857.84 or 0.01519245 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,924,140 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

