Pickle Finance Market Capitalization Hits $29.28 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 29.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.72 or 0.00038051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $29.28 million and $12.47 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 48% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00084346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00066083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.27 or 0.00825740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00101321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,369.50 or 0.09408306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,373,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,348,130 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

