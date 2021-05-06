PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Reaches $1.64 on Exchanges

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00002883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00082697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00019666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00065850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.24 or 0.00815351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00100985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,274.64 or 0.09244068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 76,729,009 coins and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

