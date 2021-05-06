Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Trust alerts:

PHD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. 22,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,557. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.