Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $164.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.40 and its 200-day moving average is $127.12. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $169.49.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

