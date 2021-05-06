Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on REGI. Truist lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $57.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

