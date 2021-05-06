Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.45 million, a P/E ratio of -108.83 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

