Piper Sandler Boosts Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $45.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVST. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. Envista has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $76,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,934 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Envista by 388.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 67,689 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Envista by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,572,000 after buying an additional 42,202 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

