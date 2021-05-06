Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

NYSE UAA opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 64.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 28,049 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

