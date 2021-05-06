Piper Sandler Cuts Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target to $45.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBT. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.35.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.06. 53,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,018. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 131,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 393,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after acquiring an additional 540,580 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $17,324,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

