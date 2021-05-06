Piper Sandler Weighs in on Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

CPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

CPT opened at $118.02 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.33.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 58,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

