Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Community Bankshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Community Bankshares in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FCBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 37.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.