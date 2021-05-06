Pizza Hits Market Cap of $4.44 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $4.44 million and $10,109.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 91.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00165319 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011835 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

