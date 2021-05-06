Planned Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after buying an additional 3,523,185 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after buying an additional 3,158,463 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,207,000 after buying an additional 1,780,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.