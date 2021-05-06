Planned Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,473 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 0.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after buying an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after buying an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

INTC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.98. 569,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,046,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $230.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

