Planned Solutions Inc. Has $3.56 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Planned Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,414 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,807 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,198,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.80. 1,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.36. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

