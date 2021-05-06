Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases 260 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 832 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $390.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,408. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $400.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.52. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.91 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.