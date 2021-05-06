Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stake Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 486,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 152,876 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $17,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Plug Power by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,080 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 677.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,281,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

