Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in April

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.0 days.

RAMPF stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Polaris Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.