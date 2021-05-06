Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in April

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.0 days.

RAMPF stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Polaris Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

