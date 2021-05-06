Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Sells 17,106 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $441.56 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $212.63 and a 12-month high of $442.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $373.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.54.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.