Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Eduardo J. Negron Sells 10,000 Shares

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $77.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $78.44.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Popular by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 3,729.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,216 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its position in Popular by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,314,000 after acquiring an additional 310,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Popular by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,045,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

