Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from $38.50 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s current price.

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

