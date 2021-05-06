Power Ledger Achieves Market Cap of $186.41 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a market cap of $186.41 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00083743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.54 or 0.00831622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00102993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,246.04 or 0.09193619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Power Ledger

POWR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 439,897,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

