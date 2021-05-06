Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,407,371.44 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,407,371.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at $210,681,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00.

Shares of PGEN opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGEN. B. Riley lifted their price target on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.