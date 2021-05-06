Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Premier Financial posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter acquired 1,550 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 660.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after acquiring an additional 843,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 552,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.43. 78,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,549. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.