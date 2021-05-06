Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

PVG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. 1,372,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVG. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

