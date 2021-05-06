Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PVG. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at C$13.73 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -53.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$221.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.