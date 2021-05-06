Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Purchases $19,842.40 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $19,842.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,011.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FRST stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 56,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,640. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $732,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.