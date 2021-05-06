Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.44. Primoris Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.300-2.500 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

