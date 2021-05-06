Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,994,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,893,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after buying an additional 231,047 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

